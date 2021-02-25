Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears shares interesting facts about herself in new Instagram post

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Princess of Pop Britney Spears treated her fans with a new video of her dancing, saying change in diet has made her body look “a little different.” Her post also demonstrates her love for Doritos also. 

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 39-year-old singer shared a video of herself dancing in a white crop top and pinks shorts. She captioned the post: "The last video that I posted of me dancing was from months ago … hence why my body looks a little different in this new video !!!!"

The pop icon is seen getting groovy on Otis Redding's songs "Sitting on the Dock of the Bay" and "Tramp.”

The singer joked, “No … I didn't follow through with the ice cream diet." She is referring to her February 2 post on the photo and video-sharing app where she told her fans that she will try the ice cream diet.

She continued, "I chose portion control which is very hard when it comes to Doritos. On a positive note … my body does feel way better now.”

The iconic singer is seen wearing socks on the tips of her feet. Explaining she said, "marble floor has done a number on my feet with blisters."

"My lyrical shoes come tomorrow and I haven't worn a pair since I was 9 so I'm sure they're even better these days.”

She concluded the post with “God bless and sending love to all of you.”

One of her fans replied, "Keep on twirling till the world ends." Another admirer called by the name 'Spinderella.'

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian reacts to backlash over her latest photos for fashion brand

Khloe Kardashian reacts to backlash over her latest photos for fashion brand
Paramount to stream Mission Impossible 7 after theatrical release

Paramount to stream Mission Impossible 7 after theatrical release
Lady Gaga wows in glamorous animal print Kaftan as she steps out in Rome with new hairstyle

Lady Gaga wows in glamorous animal print Kaftan as she steps out in Rome with new hairstyle
Johnny Depp’s defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard delayed until 2022

Johnny Depp’s defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard delayed until 2022
Spider-Man: Marvel reveals official title of the latest sequel

Spider-Man: Marvel reveals official title of the latest sequel
Dua Lipa says she can’t be vulnerable

Dua Lipa says she can’t be vulnerable
Prince William and Kate Middleton winning the most amid new crisis within the royal family

Prince William and Kate Middleton winning the most amid new crisis within the royal family
Kanye West hurt Kim Kardashian with his disgusting move before she filed for divorce: report

Kanye West hurt Kim Kardashian with his disgusting move before she filed for divorce: report
Next 'Star Wars' series to hit Disney streaming service in May

Next 'Star Wars' series to hit Disney streaming service in May
Cardi B claps back against ‘prejudiced’ wage disparity in Hollywood

Cardi B claps back against ‘prejudiced’ wage disparity in Hollywood
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah called a 'disaster waiting to happen'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah called a 'disaster waiting to happen'
Sources address Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal tensions ahead of Oprah interview

Sources address Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal tensions ahead of Oprah interview

Latest

view all