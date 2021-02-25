Prince Charles plays a shocked man as Camilla Parker lifts a knife

Prince Charles was caught on camera in a funny moment with his wife Camilla Parker, showing off her playful behaviour during a party in Australia.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, unexpectedly scared the Prince of Wales during an event when she held up a knife to her husband and drew a hilarious scold from him.

Tim Rooke, who captured the funny moment, revealed: "I was once lucky enough to be the only person to capture a moment between Camilla and Prince Charles during a trip to a vineyard in Australia."

The photographer, who documented momentous occasions for the Royal Family, also added: "She was playfully threatening him with a knife, but it ended up resembling the famous shot from The Shining. It turned out to be a fantastic candid photo of them both."

The stunning photo the two royals - The Duchess of Cornwall and The Prince of Wales - broke the internet and attracted interesting comments from the royal fans.