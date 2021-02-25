Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extend support to new Commonwealth project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity work isn’t slowing down, even after they quit the royal family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still playing their part in helping the Commonwealth countries globally as they recently teamed up with World Central Kitchen, founded by chef José Andrés.

Andrés shared on Wednesday that the organization was joining forces with Harry and Meghan’s nonprofit, Archewell Foundation to form Community Relief Centers all over the world in places most susceptible to climate disasters.

The first centers in the Caribbean Commonwealth nation of Dominica have also completed construction, it was revealed.

“With The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nonprofit Archewell Foundation, WCK is developing Community Relief Centers in areas of the world prone to natural disasters. The first Center in Dominica is complete & will also serve as a school kitchen!” read the caption on World Central Kitchen’s Instagram post.

