Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Tekashi 6ix9ine explains his six-month absence from Instagram

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has broken his Instagram hiatus after six months.

The 24-year-old took to the platform on Wednesday explaining why he was absent from the public.

The rapper who is also known as Daniel Hernandez pleaded guilty to nine felony charges, as well as a range of firearm offenses, in January 2019 and was released from federal custody in April.

The rapper revealed that during that time, he "was just constantly eating and eating."

"The real reason I LEFT Instagram and MUSIC for 6 months is because in September I was the biggest I ever got," he detailed. 

"I weighed 204 pounds and I was kinda going through a lot in life."

"I told myself to put the music to the side and focus on myself and here I am today 60 pounds lighter at 140 [pounds] ... ALL THIS TO SAY ... - IN LIFE everyone needs a break," he continued.

Take a look:



