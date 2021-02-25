Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS reveal their inspiration for blasting Coldplay at ‘MTV Unplugged’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

BTS reveal their inspiration for blasting Coldplay at ‘MTV Unplugged’

The boys from BTS recently touched upon their inspiration for during a Coldplay cover for MTV Unplugged.

The group’s leader RM was the first to chime in at the opening and claim, "It's really an honor to be a part of the MTV Unplugged legacy, where so many legends have performed. We're definitely thankful, honored we got to be a part of this."

In regards to their inspiration for Telepathy, Suga was the one to explain, "We're in a situation where we can't meet our fans around the world in person due to COVID-19. So the song's lyrics describe our current situation of temporarily being apart from each other."

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Golden Globes show to go on despite pandemic

Golden Globes show to go on despite pandemic
Ben Affleck says divorce with Jennifer Garner made him a better actor

Ben Affleck says divorce with Jennifer Garner made him a better actor
1.4 million people react to Eminem's latest video

1.4 million people react to Eminem's latest video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's strong reaction over losing royal patronages revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's strong reaction over losing royal patronages revealed

Next 'Star Wars' series to hit Disney streaming service in May

Next 'Star Wars' series to hit Disney streaming service in May
Tekashi 6ix9ine explains his six-month absence from Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine explains his six-month absence from Instagram
‘Loki’ TV series all set to premiere on June 11 on Disney+

‘Loki’ TV series all set to premiere on June 11 on Disney+
Tom Holland sets the record straight about all those ‘Spider-Man 3’ rumours

Tom Holland sets the record straight about all those ‘Spider-Man 3’ rumours
Kevin Feige opens up about the future of ‘WandaVision’ and Marvel TV

Kevin Feige opens up about the future of ‘WandaVision’ and Marvel TV
Viola Davis to star as Michelle Obama in series focusing on US first ladies

Viola Davis to star as Michelle Obama in series focusing on US first ladies
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extend support to new Commonwealth project

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extend support to new Commonwealth project

Dr. Jill Biden gives Kelly Clarkson advice on how to move on from her divorce

Dr. Jill Biden gives Kelly Clarkson advice on how to move on from her divorce

Latest

view all