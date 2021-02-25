Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck says divorce with Jennifer Garner made him a better actor

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Ben Affleck explains how his own struggles helped him get into the characters he plays so easily

Ben Affleck credited his past hardships in life for being a better actor and feeling confident himself.

It is no secret that after his divorce from Jennifer Garner, the actor has also dealt with alcoholism. 

Talking about the same, the Batman star said, “For me the movie [The Way Back] was much more about the fact that -- whether it’s having lived enough years having seen enough ups and downs having had children and divorce having experienced a lot of different things."

Affleck continued, “I’m at a point now in my life where I have sufficient life experience to bring to a role to make it really interesting for me. I’m not good enough to just invent it from whole cloth, you know?"

He then explained how his own struggles helped him get into the character easily.

"Growing older and having had more intense and meaningful personal experiences has made acting much more interesting for me and in turn made me drawn to the kinds of movies that are about people who are flawed. I didn’t have to do research for the alcoholism aspect of the movie -- that was covered."

More From Entertainment:

Golden Globes show to go on despite pandemic

Golden Globes show to go on despite pandemic
1.4 million people react to Eminem's latest video

1.4 million people react to Eminem's latest video

BTS reveal their inspiration for blasting Coldplay at ‘MTV Unplugged’

BTS reveal their inspiration for blasting Coldplay at ‘MTV Unplugged’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's strong reaction over losing royal patronages revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's strong reaction over losing royal patronages revealed

Next 'Star Wars' series to hit Disney streaming service in May

Next 'Star Wars' series to hit Disney streaming service in May
Tekashi 6ix9ine explains his six-month absence from Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine explains his six-month absence from Instagram
‘Loki’ TV series all set to premiere on June 11 on Disney+

‘Loki’ TV series all set to premiere on June 11 on Disney+
Tom Holland sets the record straight about all those ‘Spider-Man 3’ rumours

Tom Holland sets the record straight about all those ‘Spider-Man 3’ rumours
Kevin Feige opens up about the future of ‘WandaVision’ and Marvel TV

Kevin Feige opens up about the future of ‘WandaVision’ and Marvel TV
Viola Davis to star as Michelle Obama in series focusing on US first ladies

Viola Davis to star as Michelle Obama in series focusing on US first ladies
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extend support to new Commonwealth project

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extend support to new Commonwealth project

Dr. Jill Biden gives Kelly Clarkson advice on how to move on from her divorce

Dr. Jill Biden gives Kelly Clarkson advice on how to move on from her divorce

Latest

view all