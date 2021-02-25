Ben Affleck says divorce with Jennifer Garner made him a better actor

Ben Affleck explains how his own struggles helped him get into the characters he plays so easily

Ben Affleck credited his past hardships in life for being a better actor and feeling confident himself.

It is no secret that after his divorce from Jennifer Garner, the actor has also dealt with alcoholism.

Talking about the same, the Batman star said, “For me the movie [The Way Back] was much more about the fact that -- whether it’s having lived enough years having seen enough ups and downs having had children and divorce having experienced a lot of different things."

Affleck continued, “I’m at a point now in my life where I have sufficient life experience to bring to a role to make it really interesting for me. I’m not good enough to just invent it from whole cloth, you know?"

He then explained how his own struggles helped him get into the character easily.

"Growing older and having had more intense and meaningful personal experiences has made acting much more interesting for me and in turn made me drawn to the kinds of movies that are about people who are flawed. I didn’t have to do research for the alcoholism aspect of the movie -- that was covered."