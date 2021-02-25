Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Golden Globes show to go on despite pandemic

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Golden Globes to be telecast live on NBC on Sunday

The Golden Globes ceremony will kick off a pandemic-era Hollywood awards season on Sunday after a year that paralysed the entertainment industry and saw celebrities on red carpets replaced with webcams on sofas.

Yet somehow the show is going on, sans the chummy gala dinners, hordes of photographers, and designer gowns associated with the celebration of the year’s best films and TV shows.

Sunday’s ceremony, to be broadcast live on NBC television, will take place for the first time on two coasts, with comedians Tina Fey hosting from New York and Amy Poehler hosting from Beverly Hills, California.

Tom O’Neill, founder of awards prediction website Goldderby.com, said Fey and Poehler were the perfect hosts for unusual times.

“They are snarky, lovable and mean, and they are fantastic entertainers. They are also good at handling those inevitable fiasco moments,” O’Neill said.

“The Globes have traditionally been more fun than the Oscars in terms of the telecast. They are looser and funnier, and everyone’s drinking and it felt a little more unpredictable,” said Alison Willmore, film critic at entertainment website Vulture.com.

“When there is magic in awards shows, it comes from everyone being in the same room together,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck says divorce with Jennifer Garner made him a better actor

Ben Affleck says divorce with Jennifer Garner made him a better actor
1.4 million people react to Eminem's latest video

1.4 million people react to Eminem's latest video

BTS reveal their inspiration for blasting Coldplay at ‘MTV Unplugged’

BTS reveal their inspiration for blasting Coldplay at ‘MTV Unplugged’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's strong reaction over losing royal patronages revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's strong reaction over losing royal patronages revealed

Next 'Star Wars' series to hit Disney streaming service in May

Next 'Star Wars' series to hit Disney streaming service in May
Tekashi 6ix9ine explains his six-month absence from Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine explains his six-month absence from Instagram
‘Loki’ TV series all set to premiere on June 11 on Disney+

‘Loki’ TV series all set to premiere on June 11 on Disney+
Tom Holland sets the record straight about all those ‘Spider-Man 3’ rumours

Tom Holland sets the record straight about all those ‘Spider-Man 3’ rumours
Kevin Feige opens up about the future of ‘WandaVision’ and Marvel TV

Kevin Feige opens up about the future of ‘WandaVision’ and Marvel TV
Viola Davis to star as Michelle Obama in series focusing on US first ladies

Viola Davis to star as Michelle Obama in series focusing on US first ladies
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extend support to new Commonwealth project

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extend support to new Commonwealth project

Dr. Jill Biden gives Kelly Clarkson advice on how to move on from her divorce

Dr. Jill Biden gives Kelly Clarkson advice on how to move on from her divorce

Latest

view all