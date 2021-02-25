Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 25 2021
George Clooney explains what would get him in trouble with Amal Clooney

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

George Clooney has revealed during the latest interview that he is not allowed to trim his daughter Ella's long hair.

The 59-year-old actor, who is married to Amal Clooney and shares daughter Ella and son Alexander with his lawyer wife, was talking to W Magazine in which he posed with his children's bikes.

During the interview, the Midnight Sky actor discussed parenting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I cut [my son's] hair, and I cut my own hair too, but I've always cut my own hair. My hair is like straw," he said adding,  "I haven't cut my daughter's hair. I'd get in trouble if I did. If I screw up my son's hair, he'll grow out of it. But my wife would kill me if I touched my daughter's hair."

