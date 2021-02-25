Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Life goes on for Kim Kardashian after filing for divorce

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Kim Kardashian continues to make money by promoting several beauty brands amid reports that she has filed for divorce from her third husband Kanye West.

The reality TV star is using her social media accounts after a brief break.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and businesswoman  on Friday filed for divorce from the American rapper Kanye after almost seven years of marriage and months of rumors that their relationship had broken down.

Kardashian, who is training to be a social justice lawyer, made her money through her TV series, as a social media influencer and by developing a lucrative line of cosmetics and foundation garments.

The wedding was the first for West and the third for Kardashian after she had brief marriages with basketball player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas.

The divorce papers were filed a month before the March 18 premiere of the final season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which is expected to chronicle the recent rift in the couple’s relationship.

More From Entertainment:

Maliha Rehman reveals Ahmed Ali Butt’s covid-19 struggle

Maliha Rehman reveals Ahmed Ali Butt’s covid-19 struggle
Zayn Malik's cooking, learning new language: Take a look at Gigi Hadid's activities

Zayn Malik's cooking, learning new language: Take a look at Gigi Hadid's activities
George Clooney explains what would get him in trouble with Amal Clooney

George Clooney explains what would get him in trouble with Amal Clooney
Queen experiences 'difficulty' in coping with Prince Philip's hospitalisation

Queen experiences 'difficulty' in coping with Prince Philip's hospitalisation

Kaley Cuoco reveals she was shocked over 'The Big Bang Theory's abrupt ending

Kaley Cuoco reveals she was shocked over 'The Big Bang Theory's abrupt ending
Harry Styles' girlfriend Olivia Wilde rebuilding relationship with ex Jason Sudeikis

Harry Styles' girlfriend Olivia Wilde rebuilding relationship with ex Jason Sudeikis
Bella Hadid asks fans to help her find a man who helped her in a time of need

Bella Hadid asks fans to help her find a man who helped her in a time of need
Kim Kardashian spotted without wedding ring following divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian spotted without wedding ring following divorce with Kanye West
Golden Globes show to go on despite pandemic

Golden Globes show to go on despite pandemic
Ben Affleck says divorce with Jennifer Garner made him a better actor

Ben Affleck says divorce with Jennifer Garner made him a better actor
1.4 million people react to Eminem's latest video

1.4 million people react to Eminem's latest video

Dwayne Johnson bags a major award from the Hollywood Critics Association

Dwayne Johnson bags a major award from the Hollywood Critics Association

Latest

view all