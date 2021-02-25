Life goes on for Kim Kardashian after filing for divorce

Kim Kardashian continues to make money by promoting several beauty brands amid reports that she has filed for divorce from her third husband Kanye West.

The reality TV star is using her social media accounts after a brief break.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and businesswoman on Friday filed for divorce from the American rapper Kanye after almost seven years of marriage and months of rumors that their relationship had broken down.



Kardashian, who is training to be a social justice lawyer, made her money through her TV series, as a social media influencer and by developing a lucrative line of cosmetics and foundation garments.



The wedding was the first for West and the third for Kardashian after she had brief marriages with basketball player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas.



The divorce papers were filed a month before the March 18 premiere of the final season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which is expected to chronicle the recent rift in the couple’s relationship.

