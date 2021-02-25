Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 25 2021
Prince Charles releases video message for royal fans

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Prince Charles on Thursday stressed the need to rethink world economy "for the benefit of nature, people and planet". 

The Prince is heard speaking in the video shared on the official Twitter account of 'The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall".

"The Prince of Wales on how we now have the opportunity to rethink our world economy for the benefit of nature, people and planet," read the caption accompanying the video.

The son of Queen Elizabeth and the future King of the UK recorded the video message as  part of the "Sustainable Markets Initiative.

