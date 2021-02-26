Kylie Jenner gets nostalgic with Versace top

Can't connect right now! retry
American media personality Kylie Jenner remembered an iconic moment from Keeping Up With the Kardashians as the show is all set to launch its final season.

Taking to Instagram on February 24, the model shared a photo of herself dressed in high-waisted white pants and a two-toned crop top. Her ensemble took fans back to the early 2000s. Evoking the reminiscence, the beauty mogul captioned the post: "You're cute jeans."

The words in her caption struck a chord with the KUWTK fans as the words remind them of a 2017 season 13 episode of the family's reality show.

The scene is about the famous interaction between Kris Jenner and Kendall. Both of them are seen lounging outside when Kris tells her daughter, "Those are cute jeans." Kendall, with a wide smile perched on her lips, replies: "You're cute jeans."

And, confused Kris blurts out, "Those are mine?” Showing her annoyance, she also demands clarification from the model who said “cute jeans.” But, Kendall repeats, “You are cute jeans.” With the mother still dumbfounded, the scene comes to its conclusion.

Responding to her post, Kylie Jenner’s fans said, “Those are my jeans” - a clear reference to befuddled Kris. 

