Billie Eilish’s documentary The World’s A Little Blurry released

Teenaged American singer Billie Eilish is fast on the track to become one of the world’s biggest and most critically acclaimed pop stars as her documentary film Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry debuts today.



As the Apple TV+ documentary begins, 16-year-old Billie is seen before the release of her 2019 multi-Grammy-winning first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, co-written with Finneas.

She is seen sitting cross-legged on her brother’s bed, engrossed in a notebook. Both the siblings, Billie, 19, and older brother Finneas, 23, look fully occupied in the healthy process of music creation in the small Californian family home they grew up in.

Saying that the road to success was not easy for her, then the 17-year-old singer is seen dropping a reveal, “To be honest with you, I never thought I’d make it to this age. I’m never happy. I feel the dark things. I’m bad at taking care of my mental health.”

Billie Eilish also made no bones about revealing that at age 14 to 15, she self-harmed and hid razors around the house to “make herself bleed”.

“I thought I deserved it.”

The singer is heard saying, “All I can think of is how miserable I was. How completely distraught and confused. Thirteen to 16 was pretty rough.”

Billie may appear irascible to an eye of a stranger, but she has so far led a markedly well-behaved existence. She noted, “I’ve never got high, I’ve never smoked anything in my life.” According to her, these things just do not interest her.

Apart from her distress, Billie has to fight with Tourette’s syndrome also. The documentary shows her suffering from tics and twitches during her tour.

Reacting to an online video of her facial tics in 2019, the star said: “The internet hasn’t really seen the bad [tics] because I’m really good at suppressing them.”

However, she stressed, “The thing is, the longer you suppress them, the worse they get afterwards.”

Sharing the happy announcement on the Instagram story, the teen star also expressed excitement about the documentary being released today.













The singer also shared photo and video of her closest friend Zoe Donahoe who is seen happy for her friend and rejoicing over Billie's documentary.







