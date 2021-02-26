Insider reveals Buckingham Palace's reaction to Harry and Meghan's disrespectful statement

Harry and Meghan's disrespectful statement shows how unhappy they are on the way things have unfolded

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued an alarming statement in response to Queen Elizabeth stripping them of royal titles and patronages.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex retorted saying 'service is universal' after they were told they cannot serve the people of Britain anymore.

This ruffled a lot of feathers in the Palace, as insider reveals the royal family was “clearly angry.”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Us Weekly, "We know they’re unhappy, I totally accept that.

“I’d like to see a more balanced approach. … The language used [and] to appear to lecture the queen … that sort of statement is very unhelpful, but what it showed is how angry they are," the commentator went on.

“The queen has made it absolutely clear that they would always be welcome back if they had a change of heart. I don’t think anybody sees any chance of it [happening],” Fitzwilliam added. “If it happened, I think the royal family would be delighted.”