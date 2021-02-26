Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Insider reveals Buckingham Palace's reaction to Harry and Meghan's disrespectful statement

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 26, 2021

 Harry and Meghan's disrespectful statement shows how unhappy they are on the way things have unfolded

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued an alarming statement in response to Queen Elizabeth stripping them of royal titles and patronages.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex retorted saying 'service is universal' after they were told they cannot serve the people of Britain anymore.

This ruffled a lot of feathers in the Palace, as insider reveals the royal family was  “clearly angry.”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Us Weekly, "We know they’re unhappy, I totally accept that.

“I’d like to see a more balanced approach. … The language used [and] to appear to lecture the queen … that sort of statement is very unhelpful, but what it showed is how angry they are," the commentator went on.

“The queen has made it absolutely clear that they would always be welcome back if they had a change of heart. I don’t think anybody sees any chance of it [happening],” Fitzwilliam added. “If it happened, I think the royal family would be delighted.”

More From Entertainment:

Pregnant Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin already planning to tie the knot

Pregnant Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin already planning to tie the knot
Scott Disick admits he loves Kourtney Kardashian and will marry her: Watch

Scott Disick admits he loves Kourtney Kardashian and will marry her: Watch
'The Morning Show' actress gushes over Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

'The Morning Show' actress gushes over Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon
Amelia Hamlin reacts to

Amelia Hamlin reacts to "blackfishing" remarks

Queen shares her experience about Covid vaccine: 'it didn't hurt at all'

Queen shares her experience about Covid vaccine: 'it didn't hurt at all'
Emma Watson retiring from acting?

Emma Watson retiring from acting?
Billie Eilish’s documentary The World’s A Little Blurry released

Billie Eilish’s documentary The World’s A Little Blurry released
Britney Spears' life saved by her father Jamie Spears, claims lawyer

Britney Spears' life saved by her father Jamie Spears, claims lawyer
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter Isabella looks thoughtful in her latest selfie

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter Isabella looks thoughtful in her latest selfie
Kylie Jenner gets nostalgic with Versace top

Kylie Jenner gets nostalgic with Versace top
Prince Charles releases video message for royal fans

Prince Charles releases video message for royal fans

Billie Eilish gets candid on ‘annoying’ documentary clips

Billie Eilish gets candid on ‘annoying’ documentary clips

Latest

view all