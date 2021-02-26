Can't connect right now! retry
Pregnant Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin already planning to tie the knot

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 26, 2021

Halsey has talked about walking down the aisle one day with boyfriend Alev Aydin 

Singer/songwriter Halsey has marriage on her mind with boyfriend Alev Aydin, as she simply 'loves and adores him.'

The Closer singer is expecting her first child with Aydin and might be planning to tie the knot soon.

According to a source close to the couple, the Grammy nominee 'wasn’t necessarily hoping to get married before getting pregnant.” 

Although she thinks it is just a title, Halsey has talked about walking down the aisle one day.

“Marriage is not the sole focus whatsoever,” the source added. “At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that she has a loving relationship with the father of her baby, and right now, she for sure loves and adores Alev. They are very much in love.”

"She loves Alev and thinks he is a beautiful person,” the insider said.

