Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry reveals hilarious way Prince Philip uses Zoom

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 26, 2021

Zoom calls have been all the rage since the Covid-19 pandemic so much so that Prince Harry shared the hilarious way his grandfather Prince Philip uses the video-calling app.

In an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Duke of Sussex shared that he kept in touch with both his grandparents in the past 11 months via video call.

During this time, Prince Harry took note of the hilarious way Prince Philip would end his meetings.

Rather than the usual way of pressing the end meeting button, the Duke of Edinburgh would completely shut down the device, Harry recalled in fits of laughter.

"Does the Queen know how to use Zoom?" the host asked.

"Yes, both my grandparents do. They have zoomed a few times, they have seen Archie running around," Harry said.

"But my grandfather, instead of pressing leave meeting he just goes [Prince Harry mimics closing a laptop]. I am like 'bye' as I'm pressing - and he just goes [closes the laptop]."

More From Entertainment:

Kelly Clarkson says she wrote over 60 songs during divorce ordeal

Kelly Clarkson says she wrote over 60 songs during divorce ordeal
Emma Watson has no plans of retiring, says manager after rumours cook up a storm

Emma Watson has no plans of retiring, says manager after rumours cook up a storm

Urwa Hocane gets emotional seeing Farhan Saeed at Qasim Ali Mureed, Sadia Jabbar’s wedding

Urwa Hocane gets emotional seeing Farhan Saeed at Qasim Ali Mureed, Sadia Jabbar’s wedding
Nick Jonas gets candid on how his songs are 'just love letters' to Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas gets candid on how his songs are 'just love letters' to Priyanka Chopra

Prince Harry says he and Meghan had to leave 'toxic environment' behind in latest interview

Prince Harry says he and Meghan had to leave 'toxic environment' behind in latest interview
Kristen Stewart's new photos as Princess Diana break the internet

Kristen Stewart's new photos as Princess Diana break the internet

Oscar winning duo Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman to star together in film 'The Father'

Oscar winning duo Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman to star together in film 'The Father'
Pregnant Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin already planning to tie the knot

Pregnant Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin already planning to tie the knot
Insider reveals Buckingham Palace's reaction to Harry and Meghan's disrespectful statement

Insider reveals Buckingham Palace's reaction to Harry and Meghan's disrespectful statement
Scott Disick admits he loves Kourtney Kardashian and will marry her: Watch

Scott Disick admits he loves Kourtney Kardashian and will marry her: Watch
'The Morning Show' actress gushes over Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

'The Morning Show' actress gushes over Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon
Amelia Hamlin reacts to

Amelia Hamlin reacts to "blackfishing" remarks

Latest

view all