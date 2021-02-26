Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 26 2021
Lady Gaga's father implores for justice after dog walker gets shot amid robbery

Friday Feb 26, 2021

Lady Gaga’s family are doing everything that they can to serve justice to the robber who shot their dog walker and took off with the singer’s two French bulldogs.

Speaking on Fox News, Gaga’s father Joe Germanotta spoke over the incident and implored authorities to "help us catch these creeps".

"Shooting someone in order to steal dogs is wrong," he said.

According to Germanotta, the dog walker, who has been identified as Ryan Fischer, is a family "friend".

Meanwhile the vocal powerhouse shared how she is coping with the ordeal. 

"We're just sick over it, it's really horrible," she said to the New York Post.

"It's like someone took one of your kids." 

According to People, the robbery, reportedly involving two men, occurred at 11:40 on Wednesday night in which Fischer was shot.

The shooter is said to have used a semi-automatic handgun and was spotted leaving in a vehicle towards Hollywood.

Gaga's rep confirmed that the victim was the singer's dog walker and the two dogs that were stolen were Koji and Gustav.

The superstar, who is currently in Italy, has offered a $500,000 reward for information about the dogs.

