Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles, Prince Philip discussed royal family's future in hospital: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 26, 2021

Prince Charles last week visited the hospital treating his father Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII's hospital after feeling unwell.

Commenting on his visit, a royal expert said Prince Philip could have requested Prince Charles visit him in hospital for urgent talks.

Ex-royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter, while talking the Royal Beat on True Royalty TV, said, "I think it was at the request of the Duke that the Prince of Wales visited".

He added, "To lay the ground. Look the man is 99, he is in with an infection. "My guess is that he will come out, he will walk out and he will go back to Windsor.

Mr Arbiter said, "But eventually he is going to die and he was just saying to Charles, 'one day you are going to be the leading man of the family'."

More From Entertainment:

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic stuns in latest pictures

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic stuns in latest pictures

Here's what Oprah Winfrey thinks of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry interview

Here's what Oprah Winfrey thinks of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry interview

Bruno Mars showcases upcoming album release with Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars showcases upcoming album release with Anderson .Paak
Coldplay gushes over BTS’s cover of ‘Fix You’ on ‘MTV Unplugged’

Coldplay gushes over BTS’s cover of ‘Fix You’ on ‘MTV Unplugged’
Indian Twitter mob mistakenly drags Tom Holland with '#BoycottSpiderMan'

Indian Twitter mob mistakenly drags Tom Holland with '#BoycottSpiderMan'
Lili Reinhart details the ‘intense’ nature of fan support

Lili Reinhart details the ‘intense’ nature of fan support
Miley Cyrus’s plans to divorce Liam Hemsworth laid bare by sources

Miley Cyrus’s plans to divorce Liam Hemsworth laid bare by sources
Fans think Eminem is a better rapper than Kanye West

Fans think Eminem is a better rapper than Kanye West
Orlando Bloom desperate to make daughter Daisy Dove's first word 'dad'

Orlando Bloom desperate to make daughter Daisy Dove's first word 'dad'
Spider-Man actor says 'Cherry' was the most brutal thing he has ever done

Spider-Man actor says 'Cherry' was the most brutal thing he has ever done
Meet Ryan Fischer, dog walker who 'literally lay down his life' for Lady Gaga's dogs

Meet Ryan Fischer, dog walker who 'literally lay down his life' for Lady Gaga's dogs
Lady Gaga's father implores for justice after dog walker gets shot amid robbery

Lady Gaga's father implores for justice after dog walker gets shot amid robbery

Latest

view all