Friday Feb 26 2021
'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic stuns in latest pictures

Friday Feb 26, 2021

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic on Friday treated her fans with a couple of new pictures on Instagram.

The "Dirilis:Ertugrul" star looked gorgeous in the latest snaps taken on the sets of her latest TV series titled "Ramo".

One of the pictures shows Esra Bilgic posing with her co-star.

Esra plays the role of Halime Hatun, the wife of Ertugrul, in the historical TV series which is also popular in Pakistan.

The series is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.


