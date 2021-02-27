‘Ertugrul’ star Burcu Kıratlı shares adorable snaps with her ‘crazy bridesmaids’

Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun, who recently tied the knot with singer Sinan Akçıl, delighted her fans with adorable photos with her ‘crazy bridesmaids’

Burcu Kiratli, who essays the role of Gokce Hatun in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and shared the snaps with caption “My crazy bridesmaids.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Burcu Kıratlı and Turkish singer Sinan Akçıl got married earlier this week and the celebrity couple shared loved-up photos from their wedding.

The actress took to Instagram and shared the snaps with caption "Mr and Mrs Akçıl."

Sinan Akçıl also posted the same pictures with the same caption.