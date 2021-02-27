Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 27 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Ertugrul’ star Burcu Kıratlı shares adorable snaps with her ‘crazy bridesmaids’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

‘Ertugrul’ star Burcu Kıratlı shares adorable snaps with her ‘crazy bridesmaids’

Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun, who recently tied the knot with singer Sinan Akçıl, delighted her fans with adorable photos with her ‘crazy bridesmaids’

Burcu Kiratli, who essays the role of Gokce Hatun in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and shared the snaps with caption “My crazy bridesmaids.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Burcu Kıratlı and Turkish singer Sinan Akçıl got married earlier this week and the celebrity couple shared loved-up photos from their wedding.

The actress took to Instagram and shared the snaps with caption "Mr and Mrs Akçıl."

Sinan Akçıl also posted the same pictures with the same caption.

More From Entertainment:

BTS subjected to racism by German radio station

BTS subjected to racism by German radio station
Taylor Swift ‘disappointed’ to cancel her previously postponed ‘Lover Fest’ tour

Taylor Swift ‘disappointed’ to cancel her previously postponed ‘Lover Fest’ tour
Lady Gaga's dogs safely recovered after armed theft

Lady Gaga's dogs safely recovered after armed theft
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have a baby girl?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have a baby girl?
How Zendaya helped Tom Holland overcome this particular problem

How Zendaya helped Tom Holland overcome this particular problem
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ready to become parents

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ready to become parents
James Charles denies claims of 'grooming' 16-year-old fan

James Charles denies claims of 'grooming' 16-year-old fan
Margot Robbie narrates an embarrassing but hilarious honeymoon incident

Margot Robbie narrates an embarrassing but hilarious honeymoon incident
Queen Elizabeth leaning on her loved ones for support amid ongoing crisis

Queen Elizabeth leaning on her loved ones for support amid ongoing crisis
Taylor Swift cancels all tour dates, offers fans her apologies

Taylor Swift cancels all tour dates, offers fans her apologies
Prince Harry reveals Queen Elizabeth's gift for son Archie

Prince Harry reveals Queen Elizabeth's gift for son Archie

Dancer Julianne Hough shares throwback all-smile snap

Dancer Julianne Hough shares throwback all-smile snap

Latest

view all