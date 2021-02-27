Taylor Swift sues Evermore theme park over unsolicited use of music

Grammy award winning singer Taylor Swift is suing Evermore Theme Park, via TAS Rights Management, over their unauthorized use of her music.

According to Rolling Stone, the suit claims that Evermore “blatantly ignored the numerous notices from BMI and opted instead to continue to benefit from the free and unauthorized public performance of [the songs], despite actual knowledge of the liability and substantial penalties imposed by the Copyright Act to protect artists.”

For those unaware, this lawsuit comes shortly after the Evermore Theme Park filed their own lawsuit against the singer for causing their cliental “actual confusion” and infringing on marketing and merchandise.