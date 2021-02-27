Jane Fonda tells Ellen DeGeneres philosophy behind re-wearing old clothes at Golden Globes

Jane Fonda talks to Ellen DeGeneres about conserving the environment

Jane Fonda is staying true to her environmental-friendly sentiments on the Golden Globe Award night.



The former fashion model and current environmentalist has on more than one account imparted her thoughts on recycling and reusing clothes to save the environment by reducing waste.



On Thursday, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed that she revisited her wardrobe at home to wear something to the Golden Globes to receive the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award a

"Well, I prefer this kind of outfit than getting dressed up. I vowed a couple of years ago I would never buy any new clothes again. We spend too much money, we buy too many things, and then we get rid of them. We try to develop our identity by shopping, right? We gotta stop that. Stop all this consumerism."

The environmentalist went on, "So I had to go through my closet and find out something that still fit me and I have worn before, and I found something. I'm all set.”

The Golden Globe ceremony will be held on 28th February on Sunday.