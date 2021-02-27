Can't connect right now! retry
'Vikings': Lagertha actress says she would love to play superhero

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick, who rose to international fame for her iconic role as Lagertha in TV series "Vikings", has said she remains in touch with the cast of the historical series.

Answering questions on a video call with her fans, the actress said: "They are stuck with me for life. They are my filmy after seven years of working  on a show with them."

When asked whether she wants to play a superhero, she said, "I Would love to play superhero. Someone badass and fierce and cool with crazy superpowers."


