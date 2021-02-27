Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen unleashes wrath over Harry, Meghan’s ‘obsessive fascination’ at engagements

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Queen unleashes wrath over Harry, Meghan’s ‘obsessive fascination’ at engagements

Experts weigh in on Queen Elizabeth’s disdain for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s growing “obsessive fascination” at royal engagements.

This claim was brought forward by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams during an interview with Express UK, "Meghan and Harry may well attend future royal gatherings.”

“Though, unless the current rift with the Royal Family is healed in some way, there will be an obsessive fascination with everything they do at such occasions which both they and the Royal Family will intensely dislike."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal roles likely to evolve under Charles, says expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal roles likely to evolve under Charles, says expert

'Vikings': Lagertha actress says she would love to play superhero

'Vikings': Lagertha actress says she would love to play superhero

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ claims no. 1, no. 2 and no. 3 spots on YouTube’s top trends

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ claims no. 1, no. 2 and no. 3 spots on YouTube’s top trends
Prince Harry blasted for dethroning Queen's popularity in James Corden interview

Prince Harry blasted for dethroning Queen's popularity in James Corden interview
Kelly Clarkson belts Jill Biden’s ‘favorite’ song at White House special

Kelly Clarkson belts Jill Biden’s ‘favorite’ song at White House special
Jane Fonda tells Ellen DeGeneres philosophy behind re-wearing old clothes at Golden Globes

Jane Fonda tells Ellen DeGeneres philosophy behind re-wearing old clothes at Golden Globes

Another Eminem song hits 1 billion on Spotify

Another Eminem song hits 1 billion on Spotify

Hailey Bieber's adorable reaction to husband Justin Bieber's new album

Hailey Bieber's adorable reaction to husband Justin Bieber's new album

Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin looks dashing in latest pictures

Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin looks dashing in latest pictures

Sources unveil Prince Harry’s promise to Queen Elizabeth

Sources unveil Prince Harry’s promise to Queen Elizabeth
The family of Lady Gaga’s dog walker gives rare health update

The family of Lady Gaga’s dog walker gives rare health update
Golden Globes criticised for lack of Black members among voters

Golden Globes criticised for lack of Black members among voters

Latest

view all