Jameela Jamil refutes Priyanka Chopra’s divorce rumours after getting mistaken for her 

Sunday Feb 28 2021
Sunday Feb 28, 2021

British-Pakistan actor Jameela Jamil came to the rescue of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas’s marriage.

A Twitter user confused The Good Place actor with the Quantico star married to the pop singer and asked whether she and Jonas are still married.

"Wait so did @nickjonas and @jameelajamil get divorced?" asked the Twitter user.

Jamil responded saying: "A different Indian woman who doesn't look anything like me. I believe they are very happy together still.”

Chopra most certainly appreciated Jamil’s effort to correct the user as she quote-tweeted the actor and wrote: “Lol” along with a fist bump emoji.


