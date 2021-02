Nick Jonas unveils singles ‘Spaceman, This is Heaven’ on SNL night

Grammy award winning singer Nick Jonas finally unveils sneak peeks into his new singles Spaceman and This is Heaven on Saturday Night Live debut night.

For those unversed with his professional obligations, Jonas is currently dividing his time between hosting NBC’s long running comedy, SNL night as well as promotional events for his new singles.

Both songs debut on Jonas’s SNL debut night and have already begun making ripples across social media.

Check them out below: