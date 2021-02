The Golden Globes will be handed out under pandemic conditions on Sunday.



The night could see honors for late actor Chadwick Boseman, and a smattering of celebrities in pajamas.



Hours before the virtual event, Hollywood Foreign Press Association called out the Golden Globes for including "not a single black member out of 87.

"Friends" star Jennifer Aniston approved of the criticism and said "a cosmetic fix isn't enough".

She concluded her comment with hashtag #TimesUpGlobes".