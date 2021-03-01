Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian will soon share the details about her marriage split with Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 01, 2021

Reality star Kim Kardashian West, according to a report, will open up on  her marriage split in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The mother-of- four, who recently filed for divorce from Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage, is ready to 'face the public and be honest" about the end of her romance with the rapper.

The 'KUWTK' beauty - who has not issued statement on her relationship status with Kanye - wants to talk about the break-up with famed interviewer Oprah.

“Kim’s gearing up to do a big sit-down interview with Oprah to open up about her marriage split," a source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper’s column.

“She feels she needs to face the public and be open and honest about what really happened between her and Kanye, and address the rumour mill," it added.

The media outlet, citing source, claimed: “She’s biding her time and doesn’t want to be overshadowed by the Meghan interview, but she has already been planning the interview and wants it to be a two-part special. It will likely happen when all the loose ends of the divorce are tied up.”

Kim, 40 and Kanye, 43, have listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their split. She wants joint legal and physical custody of her and Kanye's four children - North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 21 months.

