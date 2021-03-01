Golden Globe Awards 2021: Full list of winners

The Golden Globe Awards kicked off on Sunday with a pandemic-impacted show as stars from Tinseltown attending virtually.
Tina Fey is hosting the ceremony at New York’s Rainbow Room at Rockfeller Center alongside Amy Poehler who is hosting at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best television series — musical or comedy
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitt's Creek [WINNER]
- Ted Lasso
- Emily in Paris
Best motion picture — musical or comedy
- Palm Springs
- Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm [WINNER]
- Music
- The Prom
- Hamilton
Best actor in a television series — drama
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Josh O'Connor, The Crown [WINNER]
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino, Hunters
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
- Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian [WINNER]
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best actress in a miniseries or television film
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Best actor in a miniseries or television film
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True [WINNER]
- Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Best actor in a motion picture — comedy or musical
- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm [WINNER]
- James Corden, The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Dev Patel, Personal History of David Copperfield
Best television series — drama
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Best actress in a motion picture — comedy or musical
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
- Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot [WINNER]
- Maria Bakalova, Borat: Subsequent Movie Film
- Kate Hudson, Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Best actress in a television series — drama
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin, The Crown [WINNER]
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best actress in a motion picture — drama
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best motion picture — drama
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Father
- Mank
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best director
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland [WINNER]
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- David Fincher, Mank
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah [WINNER]
- Jared Leto, The Little Things
- Bill Murray, On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Best actor in a motion picture — drama
- Riz Ahmed, The Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom [WINNER]
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best original score
- Soul [WINNER]
- The Midnight Sky
- Tenet
- News of the World
- Mank
Best actor in a television series — comedy or musical
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso [WINNER]
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
- Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best miniseries or television film
- The Queen's Gambit
- Normal People
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film
- John Boyega, Small Axe [WINNER]
- Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
- Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
- Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Best actress in a television series — comedy or musical
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek [WINNER]
- Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Best motion picture — foreign language
- La Llorona
- Another Round
- The Life Ahead
- Minari
- Two of Us
Best motion picture — animated
- Soul [WINNER]
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Wolfwalkers
- The Croods: A New Age
Best original song
- "Speak Now," One Night in Miami
- "Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah
- "Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
- "Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead [WINNER]
- "Tigress & Tweed," The United States v. Billie Holiday