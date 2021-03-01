Catherine O’Hara wins Golden Globe for ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Accepting the award, Catherine O’Hara said she was "happily and seriously indebted" to Daniel and Eugene Levy

Catherine O’Hara after winning big at the Emmys has earned herself a Golden Globe Award as well on Sunday.

The Home Alone star won the Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, for her role as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek.

O’Hara beat fellow nominees, Lily Collins, Elle Fanning, Kaley Cuoco and Jane Levy.

Accepting the award virtually, O’Hara said she was "happily and seriously indebted" to Daniel and Eugene Levy who have also been nominated for their parts in the sitcom.

"From Day 1, they treated me like something like this might happen. They created an inspiring, funny, beautiful family love story in which they let me wear a hundred wigs and speak like an alien. From the first read-through where no one had to fake a laugh to the final day on set where everybody, except me, couldn't hold back their tears. It's an experience I will forever hold dear to my heart. And I'm proud to be part of their family,” she said.