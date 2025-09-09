Gisele Bündchen shows off 11 custom luggage worth $30k+

Gisele Bündchen puts $30k+ worth luggage on full display during summer getaway

Gisele Bündchen is making statement even with her luggage during her summer getaway with family and boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

Taking to Instagram, the 45-year-old supermodel gave fans a peek into her summer getaway with boyfriend Joaquim Valente and their blended family.

Among the highlights was her lineup of luxury luggage from English brand Globe Trotter, totalling over $30,000.

In a carousel of photos shared on Instagram, Bündchen included a shot of 11 pieces of high-end luggage neatly arranged for travel. The bags came from five of Globe-Trotter’s signature collections: No Time to Die (inspired by James Bond), Elephant Family, Safari, Centenary, and Metropolis.

Each suitcase was monogrammed with initials corresponding to family members — including her children Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady, and a 7-month-old baby she reportedly welcomed with Valente earlier this year.

One set, part of Globe Trotter's Elephant Family collection, featured the initials "AV"—possibly belonged to Bündchen and Valente's newborn baby. This set of luggage, which included a 4-Wheel Carry-On and a 2-Wheel Large Check-In bag, alone totalled $7,590.

The "No Time to Die" bags in deep gray-green hue—which didn't have any initials—seemingly belong to Valente, who has been dating Bündchen since June 2023.

Gisele's post also featured sweet moments from their summer — horseback rides, sunsets, beach time, and cuddles with the baby.

“Thank you, summer, you’ve been so good to us!” she captioned the post in both English and Portuguese.

Bündchen has been quietly dating Valente, a jiu-jitsu trainer, since mid-2023. Their relationship came after her 2022 divorce from Tom Brady, following 13 years of marriage.