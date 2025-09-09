Ashley Tisdale celebrates 11th wedding anniversary with Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale marks 11 years of marriage to Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French are marking their 11th year as a married couple.

The singer, 40, commemorated the milestone with a photo from their 2014 nuptials via Instagram on Thursday along with a sweet message for French.

"How was this 11 years ago?! Happy Anniversary my love @cmfrench," Tisdale wrote. "Best decision I have ever made, love of my freaking life!"

The composer, 43, returned the love with a post of his own, reflecting on how far they’ve come—including welcoming their second child just days before their anniversary. Tisdale replied in the comments, "I love you!!!"

The couple are parents to two daughters — Jupiter, 4, and baby Emerson, who was born on September 6, just two days before their September 8 anniversary.

In July, the High School Musical alum opened up about the keys to a lasting marriage. “No matter what in life, things change,” she told People Magazine. “The biggest thing is to always try to stay on the same page. Communication is key — that’s a big one for us.”

She also said that having six years of marriage before having children helped solidify their bond. “It gave us a strong foundation,” she shared. “Because once you have kids, everything changes — even how you see each other.”