Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 01 2021
By
Web Desk

‘The Crown’: Here's the cast for the Netflix show’s explosive seasons 5 and 6

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 01, 2021

After the immense success that The Crown’s season four received, fans are counting down days for Netflix to drop the sixth one.

However, with the new episodes will come an entirely new cast, from top to bottom who will essay the leading roles of the members of the British royal family for the next two seasons.

Here’s the new group of actors cast for seasons five and six who have already been roped in:

Queen Elizabeth played by Imelda Staunton

Princess Margaret played by Lesley Manville

Prince Philip played by Jonathan Pryce

Princess Diana played by Elizabeth Debicki

Prince Charles played by Dominic West

West is in the final rounds of his talks to play the Prince of Wales and hasn’t been confirmed yet.

More From Entertainment:

Ellen Pompeo pens open letter to ‘white Hollywood’ amid HFPA controversy

Ellen Pompeo pens open letter to ‘white Hollywood’ amid HFPA controversy

Norman Lear honoured at the Golden Globe Awards 2021

Norman Lear honoured at the Golden Globe Awards 2021
Golden Globes: Mark Ruffalo calls for justice and inclusion during acceptance speech

Golden Globes: Mark Ruffalo calls for justice and inclusion during acceptance speech
Josh O’Conner admits he nearly turned down Prince Charles’s role on ‘The Crown’

Josh O’Conner admits he nearly turned down Prince Charles’s role on ‘The Crown’
'Nomadland' wins best drama at Golden Globes as Chloe Zhao makes history

'Nomadland' wins best drama at Golden Globes as Chloe Zhao makes history
Chadwick Boseman wins Golden Globe for best actor posthumously

Chadwick Boseman wins Golden Globe for best actor posthumously

Jane Fonda receives lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes

Jane Fonda receives lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes
Catherine O’Hara wins Golden Globe for ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Catherine O’Hara wins Golden Globe for ‘Schitt’s Creek’
Golden Globe Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Golden Globe Awards 2021: Full list of winners
Emma Corrin pays tribute to Princess Diana as she bags Golden Globe

Emma Corrin pays tribute to Princess Diana as she bags Golden Globe
Harry and Meghan make bombshell revelations in Oprah show: Watch first teaser

Harry and Meghan make bombshell revelations in Oprah show: Watch first teaser
Kim Kardashian will soon share the details about her marriage split with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian will soon share the details about her marriage split with Kanye West

Latest

view all