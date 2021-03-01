‘The Crown’: Here's the cast for the Netflix show’s explosive seasons 5 and 6

After the immense success that The Crown’s season four received, fans are counting down days for Netflix to drop the sixth one.



However, with the new episodes will come an entirely new cast, from top to bottom who will essay the leading roles of the members of the British royal family for the next two seasons.

Here’s the new group of actors cast for seasons five and six who have already been roped in:

Queen Elizabeth played by Imelda Staunton

Princess Margaret played by Lesley Manville

Prince Philip played by Jonathan Pryce

Princess Diana played by Elizabeth Debicki

Prince Charles played by Dominic West

West is in the final rounds of his talks to play the Prince of Wales and hasn’t been confirmed yet.