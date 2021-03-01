Imran Ashraf sends love to wife Kiran Imran on her birthday

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani star Imran Ashraf showered love on wife Kiran Imran as he extended sweet birthday wishes to her.

The Dil Lagi actor turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with Kiran and called her a ‘Queen’.

Tagging Kiran, he wrote, “Happy birthday QUEEN” followed by heart emoji.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also extended sweet birthday wishes to Kiran.

Kinza Hashmi commented, “Happy birthday @kiranashfaquehusseindar”.

Imran Ashraf got married to co-star Kiran in 2018 and the couple is blessed with son Roham Ashraf.

