Monday Mar 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Maya Ali turns heads in latest snaps

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 01, 2021

Pakistani actress Maya Ali certainly knows how to turn heads with her jaw dropping looks.

Taking to Instagram, the Mann Mayal star shared gorgeous photos of herself from an event.

The star opted for a western look which consisted of some bell-bottom jeans, a sleeveless white shirt and white heels.

She finished the effortless look with a small handbag, some jewelry and a pearl headband.

It came to no surprise that fans were left with dropped jaws as they commented heart emojis and gave love to the star.

"So cute," one user commented. 

"Looking beautiful," another fan wrote. 

Take a look:




