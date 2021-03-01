Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tell-all interview make royals 'sound like mafia'

Following the release of the much-anticipated preview of the interview between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there has been much noise regarding the tell-all interview.

In one of the clips, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen being asked over whether she was "silent or silenced" which was later cut to a part in which Oprah tells Meghan: "Almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point."

Aspects of the interview like tense music and dramatic cut scenes have seen criticism by many including royal commentator Robert Jobson.

"The latest promo for the Meghan and Harry 7 March CBS interview with ⁦Oprah⁩ in which Meghan is asked was she 'silent or silenced' and she stays silent, is all for conspiratorial and dramatic," he wrote on Twitter.

"Makes the Royal Family sound like the Mafia. Bit daft and totally OTT [over the top]."