Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tell-all interview make royals 'sound like mafia'

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 01, 2021

Following the release of the much-anticipated preview of the interview between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there has been much noise regarding the tell-all interview.

In one of the clips, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen being asked over whether she was "silent or silenced" which was later cut to a part in which Oprah tells Meghan: "Almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point."

Aspects of the interview like tense music and dramatic cut scenes have seen criticism by many including royal commentator Robert Jobson. 

"The latest promo for the Meghan and Harry 7 March CBS interview with ⁦Oprah⁩ in which Meghan is asked was she 'silent or silenced' and she stays silent, is all for conspiratorial and dramatic," he wrote on Twitter.

"Makes the Royal Family sound like the Mafia. Bit daft and totally OTT [over the top]."

More From Entertainment:

Mehwish Hayat shares what is her 'endless love affair'

Mehwish Hayat shares what is her 'endless love affair'

Hira Mani says her children are fond of watching 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'

Hira Mani says her children are fond of watching 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'
Gordon Ramsay's television show suffers major blow after losing 1m viewers

Gordon Ramsay's television show suffers major blow after losing 1m viewers
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip moved to another hospital

Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip moved to another hospital

‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’: Osman Soykut shares adorable photo with Engin Altan, other stars

‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’: Osman Soykut shares adorable photo with Engin Altan, other stars
Prince Harry 'haunted' over Megxit decision, 'making excuses' to justify

Prince Harry 'haunted' over Megxit decision, 'making excuses' to justify
Maya Ali turns heads in latest snaps

Maya Ali turns heads in latest snaps
Anya Taylor-Joy accepts her first Golden Globe award in style

Anya Taylor-Joy accepts her first Golden Globe award in style
‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL praises drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’

‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL praises drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’
‘The Crown’: Here's the cast for the Netflix show’s explosive seasons 5 and 6

‘The Crown’: Here's the cast for the Netflix show’s explosive seasons 5 and 6
Ellen Pompeo pens open letter to ‘white Hollywood’ amid HFPA controversy

Ellen Pompeo pens open letter to ‘white Hollywood’ amid HFPA controversy

Norman Lear honoured at the Golden Globe Awards 2021

Norman Lear honoured at the Golden Globe Awards 2021

Latest

view all