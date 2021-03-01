Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 01 2021
Birthday wishes pour in as Justin Bieber turns 27

Monday Mar 01, 2021

Hailey Bieber was the first one to send birthday greetings to her husband Justin Bieber who turned 27 on Monday.

Hailey took to Instagram to share multiple throwback pictures with Justin with a caption that read, "Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you. Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I’m grateful to be by your side."

Thousands of people including DJ Khaled wished Justin on his birthday shortly after Hailey Bieber shared her pictures on Instagram.



