Jonah Hill has a message for body-shamers

Superbad actor Jonah Hill is no more worried about the body-shamers as he disclosed his self-awareness journey toward self-acceptance.



Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old actor revealed that he waded through the body image issues all his life, adding his fame also exacerbated them.

The star shared a screenshot of a recent Daily Mail article with photos of him surfing in a wetsuit and drying off without a shirt.

The 21 Jump Street star captioned the post: "I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends.”



Indicating that he developed a certain body image of himself during his childhood days, he remarked, “Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.”

However, the determined thespian said he is no more fazed by the media glare. He stressed, "So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself.”

Jonah Hill continued to explain that his Instagram is not a "good for me" post, nor is it a "feel bad for me post." Instead, he added, "It's for the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love."

Concluding his caption, he hurled a taunt toward the Daily Mail that he signalled captured and published his pictures without his consent. He said, “Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face ;).”

The actor was praised by many of his famous friends for opening up about the insecurities and being determined to ward off them.