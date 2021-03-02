Nick Jonas’ performance of 'This Is Heaven' at Saturday Night Live tugs at Priyanka's heartstrings

Priyanka Chopra gushed over her sweet husband Nick Jonas’ stunning performance of his new single 'This Is Heaven' at Saturday Night Live.

American vocalist wowed music lovers with his new single 'This Is Heaven' during a famous show and his wife actress Priyanka Chopra is super impressed with his performance.

Sharing her love for the stunning show of her husband, Priyanka shared the video of his musical thriller on Twitter and wrote: “One of my favourites in the album #spaceman @nickjonas.”

Priyanka's husband was the musical guest and host of this week's Saturday Night Live and performed two new songs from his latest album during the episode- ‘This is Heaven’ and ‘Spaceman’.

'Spaceman', the album, is Nick Jonas' first solo outing since the Jonas brothers got back together in 2019. The album will be out on March 19.