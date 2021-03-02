Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
Demi Lovato opens up about weight loss journey

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Popstar Demi Lovato is getting more confidence as her journey towards self-love led her to 'accidentally lose weight' even though she does not pressure herself for any diet regime.

Taking to her Instagram on March 1, the 28-year-old pop star inspired her fans with a loving message by writing a caption: “I’m full of peace, serenity, joy, and love today.”

The "I Love Me" singer posted a video that had an inspiring message written on it while she can be seen self-recording herself in front of a bathroom mirror with the help of a mobile phone.

Demi Lovato appears to be on a self-awareness journey where she embraces herself. Her message reads: "Accidentally lost weight. I don't count calories anymore. I don't exercise anymore. I don't restrict or purge.”

She continues, "And I especially...don't live my life accordingly to the diet culture."

"I've actually lost weight," she noted. The singer continues the message with the new-found realisation: "This is a different experience but I feel full. Not of food but of diving wisdom and cosmic guidance."

The singer’s post elicited replies from fans including celebrity followers, including Jen Stark and Vanessa Hudgens, who responded by saying, “Yessss mama." Her friend and photographer Angelo Kritikos also jumped in: "Yes baby! love you."

Demi Lovato also took to Instagram Stories, expressing the same feel of her experience. She writes: "thank you body for your patience and faith in me."

