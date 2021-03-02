‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’: Mahira Khan explains the misinterpreted Aurat March slogan

Mahira Khan explained the misunderstood slogan that caused a furor all across the country

As Women’s Day draws closer, Mahira Khan is weighing in on the highly controversial slogan ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi.’

Speaking to Mira Sethi on her talk show, Hello! Mira Sethi, the Raees actor explained the misunderstood slogan that caused a furor all across the country last year, courtesy of the infamous writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.

The Humsafar actor explained why it is important for her to march every year alongside other women to demand basic human rights.

“It’s important for me to march every year because my voice has weight. When I go to the Aurat March, I make it a point to tell everyone that this is what I believe in. It does not benefit me but it is important for the women here, so I will represent them,” she said.

“Nobody will go and ask them to explain their slogans and chants, but the media comes to me. So I want to utilize my two minutes to explain and educate on behalf of those women,” she added.

Explaining the phrase ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’ in hopes of clearing the many misinterpreted meanings of it, rife all over the country, Mahira said: “When I say ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’, I don’t mean I want to strip my clothes off and run around naked!”

“I mean to say that I am a human and this is my body, so it is up to me whether I allow you to stare at it or touch it, or not. It means that I can report you if you don’t comply. It means that I can take an action against you if you harass me because you have no right over MY body,” she explained.