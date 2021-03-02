Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks stunning in latest no make-up selfies

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic looked nothing short of a vision in her latest no make-up selfies she posted on social media.



Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram shared the stunning snaps.

She captioned the photos as “#set”.

The Turkish actress looked gorgeous in all-black ensembles.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Some fans also started speculating that Esra is working on another project as she posted the photos from the ‘set’.