Tuesday Mar 02 2021
Billie Eilish reveals she wasn’t happy with ex-boyfriend Q in her new documentary

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Billie Eilish opened up about her personal in her new documentary that came out this week

Billie Eilish will always have love in her heart for her boyfriend Q. but she opened up about not being happy with him in her documentary on Apple TV+.

The 19-year-old star recently opened up about her personal in her new documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry that came out this week, wherein she explained why she broke up with her ex-boyfriend, a rapper named Brandon Adams who goes by the stage name 7:AMP.

“I just wasn’t happy, and I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him.” the songstress said. “I don't think you should be in a relationship, super excited about certain things that the other person couldn't care less about."

"I don't think that's fair to [me]. I don't think that's fair to him. There was just a lack of effort. I was literally like, 'Dude, you don't have enough love to love yourself so you can't love me, dude. And you don't. [laughs] You think you do,[sic]'" Billie added.

