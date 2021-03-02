Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
Web Desk

Gayle King reacts to Oprah Winfrey’s 'best interview' with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Gayle King said she is excited to see her friend Oprah Winfrey’s sitdown interview with Harry and Meghan 

Gayle King has high expectations from the interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being released on March 7.

The CBS host recently disclosed that she is excited to see her close friend Oprah Winfrey’s sitdown interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“We want to remind you that Harry and Meghan are talking to Oprah, it’s their first major broadcast interview since giving up their senior royal duties,” Gayle said on air.

She added, “And I’ve heard from reliable sources, this is Oprah talking, that it’s the best interview she’s ever done. So I'm curious. I think that's saying something.”

Gayle revealed that she has witnessed Oprah working hard all weekend preparing for the interview to get aired. The interview isn’t even released yet but it has garnered both excitement and tension. The host gave more insights on the matter and informed: “I’m told that nothing is off-limits, nothing is off-limits. She can ask anything she wants.

The Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special is set to be broadcasted on coming Sunday, March 7.

