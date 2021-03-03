Nick Jonas quits upcoming action-thriller 'The Blacksmith'

Nick Jonas, American singer and actor, has dropped out of upcoming action-thriller 'The Blacksmith' due to scheduling issues with the filmmaker.

Priyanka Chopra's sweet husband was part of the star-studded cast and assigned the lead role alongside The Matrix legend Laurence Fishburne in Taken director Pierre Morel's John Wick-style project.



According to reports Jonas has left the project after scheduling problems delayed the film's production amid coronavirus pandemic.



The actor was due to star as the titular 'Blacksmith' aka Wes Loomis, a go-to weapons expert for the intelligence community.



"Nick, as you can imagine, has a lot of other commitments, with his acting and his music," explained AGC Studios' CEO Stuart Ford.

"With a star like him, it became borderline impossible to make the schedule work"

Nick Jonas has previously mesmerised fans with his acting skills in 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jingle and is next set to appear in this year's Chaos Walking, starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland.