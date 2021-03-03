Britney Spears' father Jami unhappy over daughter's conservatorship

Jami Spears' attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen has revealed that Britney Spear's father 'wishes the conservatorship would come to an end.'

Thoreen, in an interview, revealed that his client Jami would 'love nothing more than to see her daughter not need a conservatorship.'

"Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it," Thoreen told CNN on Friday.



She added: "Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any 'Father of the Year' award. Like any parent, he doesn't always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest."

Jamie Spears was first appointed by a court to be co-conservator of Britney's estate and person in 2008, following a series of personal issues for the singer that played out publicly.



During a hearing on the matter last year in November, the judge ruled to keep Spears as conservator and appointed Bessemer Trust to act as co-conservator of Britney's $60 million estate.