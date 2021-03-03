75-year-old Don McLeans sings love tunes for 27-year-old girlfriend Paris Dylan

American Pie singer Don McLean said he is ‘crazy’ for his girlfriend model Paris Dylan as he believes “Love is the most important thing you can have."



The love tunes played by 75-year-old Don are different from others’ as he has been in a romantic relationship with a 27-year-old girl for over five years. "I love my children and I love my girlfriend. I’m crazy for her,” the singer told the local media.

The model came to be known for her MTV reality series Catfish. Her elderly boyfriend lavished praise on her: “She is the most wonderful person that I have ever known.”

“I think of her when I sing a lot of my songs.”



The singer was earlier married twice: with Carol from 1962 to 1972 and with Patrisha Shnier from 1987 to 2016. The marriage with the second wife came to a close with domestic violence charges levelled against him.

Don McLean has no plans of ending the relationship. The lovebird is full of advice as he said, “You have to love somebody. Hate is such a burden. It’s a complete waste of time.”

