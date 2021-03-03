Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin loses his cool after getting trolled for having another baby

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

American actor and comedian Alec Baldwin is firing back at trolls after he and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their sixth child.

The couple, who welcomed their sixth child only months after the fitness guru gave birth to her fifth, had announced the arrival of the new addition on Instagram.

And while Hilaria had kept her comment section turned off to keep trolls at bay, Alec was not afraid to call out the haters.

After he reposted Hilaria’s photo with the kids, one user commented: “Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted just say that. If the baby was the product of an affair and you’ve decided to raise it with your wife just say that.”

“If you don’t want to say anything – why don’t you both stop constantly posting and begging for clickbait. Just raise you 100 children in private,” added the user.

Hitting back at the troll, the comedian wrote: “You should shut [expletive] up and mind your own business.”

He also replied to another user who wondered why people were upset about Hilaria’s recent controversy about pretending to be from Spain.

“Because, basically, they’re not very smart. Americans are people who know less about how to live a peaceful, healthy life than most of the civilized world,” wrote Alec.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian's hair stylist trolls her with hilarious snap of her sleeping

Kim Kardashian's hair stylist trolls her with hilarious snap of her sleeping
Meghan Markle shoots down claims about her 'bullying' Palace staff

Meghan Markle shoots down claims about her 'bullying' Palace staff
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates her husband Brad Falchuk's 50th birthday with fans

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates her husband Brad Falchuk's 50th birthday with fans
75-year-old Don McLeans sings love tunes for 27-year-old girlfriend Paris Dylan

75-year-old Don McLeans sings love tunes for 27-year-old girlfriend Paris Dylan
Sofia Richie sizzles in a cheetah print coat during her outing with friends

Sofia Richie sizzles in a cheetah print coat during her outing with friends
Harry's sweetheart Meghan 'saddened' by 'latest attack on her character': report

Harry's sweetheart Meghan 'saddened' by 'latest attack on her character': report
Hugh Grant to star in new “Dungeons & Dragons” film

Hugh Grant to star in new “Dungeons & Dragons” film
Ashley Graham gives shut up call to fans with sly comments

Ashley Graham gives shut up call to fans with sly comments
Britney Spears' father Jami unhappy over daughter's conservatorship

Britney Spears' father Jami unhappy over daughter's conservatorship
63rd Grammy Awards set for March 14th

63rd Grammy Awards set for March 14th
Prince Harry accused of 'insulting' the Queen, Prince Charles and ailing grandfather Philip

Prince Harry accused of 'insulting' the Queen, Prince Charles and ailing grandfather Philip
Jessika Power regrets she caused pain to husband Mick Gould

Jessika Power regrets she caused pain to husband Mick Gould

Latest

view all