Yungblud breaks silence on concerning health tests: ‘I have to do this'

Yungblud sheds some light on the tour dates that he still had to take on now that he’s gotten a concerning note for his doctor.

He turned to Instagram Stories to deliver this news and said, “This year has been truly unbelievable and I feel so lucky and honoured from everything that has happened,” but “this week when I got home off the road, and went to have some tests done (like I usually do) and my voice and blood tests have raised some concerns. I have been ordered by my doctor to take a break from touring until the end of the year.”

“It is in my nature to run and run until I run myself to the ground without giving a f*** about anything apart from the music and you guys but this time I've been told I have to take it seriously and I can't f*** around. I'm so sorry to do this. But reluctantly I have to cancel the shows through the end of the year. These include Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington, Mexico City and Latin America -My heart is broken,” he added.

He also explained his reasons in more detail and added, “I don't want do any lasting damage to myself, we are on a journey that I want to last forever. I understand that some of you will be frustrated. I just want you to know that this is so hard for me to do but I promise I will make it up to you.”

Before concluding he added, “All US tickets will be refunded. If you sign up with an address at the link I will send you a gift. I never take anyone's love support or energy for granted. You know you are everything to me. But I need this time. USA I will see you next year. Mexico and latam we are already looking into my own shows down there that will be more affordable for next year too. It's gonna be unbelievable. I can't wait. Dom x”