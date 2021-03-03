Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
Simon Cowell spotted having heated argument with Lauren Silverman

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Television personality Simon Cowell was caught having a heated conversation with his partner Lauren Silverman.

The 61-year-old was seen heading for a dog walk with Lauren and their son Eric.

From the photos shared by The Sun, the music mogul could be seen having a deep conversation with the socialite, who was gesticulating in a bid to have her point come across.

During the conversation she walked in front of Simon who then reached out a hand as an indication to stop her.

"Simon started to walk off and Lauren was walking behind him. Then he stopped and they seemed to be rowing. Simon had a face like thunder," a passer-by told the publication.

"It appeared to be very fraught. Lauren turned to move off and Simon put out his hand as if he didn't want her to walk off.

"Lauren put her hand up close to her mouth and made a gesture. Simon looked annoyed and got out his phone and started ringing someone."

Take a look:



