Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's relationship reaching new heights, says source

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker looking to intensify their relationship further

Kendal Jenner and Devin Booker's sweet romance is turning serious, an insider recently revealed.

According to the source, the couple is looking to intensify their relationship further.

The supermodel, who went Instagram official with the NBA player on Valentine's Day, was ready to take her romance to the next level.

"Kendall was ready to take her relationship with Devin to a more public level and get rid of any unnecessary speculation in the media," the source said. "She felt ready to share a bit more than she has in the past when she posted the photo of them on Valentine's Day."

"Their relationship has gotten more serious and Devin is really laid back and not all about fame or being in the spotlight all the time, which Kendall really likes," the insider added. 

"He makes her feel comfortable and safe and he's super respectful, which are all qualities she loves," they continued.

More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, tries cupping therapy for the first time to keep his ‘dinosaur’ body balanced

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, tries cupping therapy for the first time to keep his ‘dinosaur’ body balanced
What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle aim to achieve from Oprah interview

What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle aim to achieve from Oprah interview
Simon Cowell spotted having heated argument with Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell spotted having heated argument with Lauren Silverman
Will Smith isn't ruling out possibility of a future presidential run

Will Smith isn't ruling out possibility of a future presidential run
John Legend addresses ‘Star Search’ rejection: ‘I deserved to be on there!’

John Legend addresses ‘Star Search’ rejection: ‘I deserved to be on there!’
Prince Harry’s exit infuriates Prince William as he gets burdened with more duties

Prince Harry’s exit infuriates Prince William as he gets burdened with more duties
Watch: Dolly Parton gets Covid-19 vaccine

Watch: Dolly Parton gets Covid-19 vaccine
Oprah Winfrey reportedly upset about Prince Harry speaking James Corden first

Oprah Winfrey reportedly upset about Prince Harry speaking James Corden first
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blame Palace for spreading 'false narrative' against them

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blame Palace for spreading 'false narrative' against them
Meghan Markle's demand to destroy letter to Thomas Markle rejected

Meghan Markle's demand to destroy letter to Thomas Markle rejected
Tina Turner's new documentary traces her dark past filled with abuse

Tina Turner's new documentary traces her dark past filled with abuse
Alec Baldwin loses his cool after getting trolled for having another baby

Alec Baldwin loses his cool after getting trolled for having another baby

Latest

view all