Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's relationship reaching new heights, says source

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker looking to intensify their relationship further

Kendal Jenner and Devin Booker's sweet romance is turning serious, an insider recently revealed.



According to the source, the couple is looking to intensify their relationship further.

The supermodel, who went Instagram official with the NBA player on Valentine's Day, was ready to take her romance to the next level.

"Kendall was ready to take her relationship with Devin to a more public level and get rid of any unnecessary speculation in the media," the source said. "She felt ready to share a bit more than she has in the past when she posted the photo of them on Valentine's Day."

"Their relationship has gotten more serious and Devin is really laid back and not all about fame or being in the spotlight all the time, which Kendall really likes," the insider added.

"He makes her feel comfortable and safe and he's super respectful, which are all qualities she loves," they continued.